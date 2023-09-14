Accused killer is charged with Northampton robbery

By Linda Cicoira

More indictments were brought Monday against suspected killer Eric Bruno Custis Jr. This time authorities are saying he committed crimes in Northampton County earlier this year.

A grand jury indicted Custis of robbing Family Dollar in Exmore on April 22, using a firearm in a threatening manner in the robbery, and wearing a mask, hood, or other device in an effort to conceal his identity.

Custis is being held in Accomack Jail without bond. He has addresses listed on both Dogwood Drive in Onancock and Wharton Circle in Greenbush.

A victim in the Northampton robbery testified at a preliminary hearing earlier this year. She said she could identify Custis by his eyes that peered through a hood that he had tied over both sides of his face.

“The look of death was in his eyes,” she recanted. “There was no doubt in my mind that if I did not do exactly what he said, that he would kill me. And, again, I say I don’t know why he didn’t kill me.”

Custis recently entered pleas of not guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tayvion Laquan “Tay Man” Smith. The victim was a 2019 graduate of Arcadia High School and worked at Perdue Farms. That crime occurred on Dec. 13, 2019.

The suspect also pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Accomack Circuit Court to robbing the Shore Stop in Accomac at gunpoint in April.

In the Northampton robbery, a second man is accused of being an accomplice. Forty-year-old Dishon Tyree Giddens, of Kilmontown Road in Melfa, was indicted on a count of being a principal in the second degree for robbery in the Family Dollar incident.