Henriques Faces Oct. 22 Hearing on Charges of Murdering Mother, Girlfriend

By Linda Cicoira

Allegations that a 45-year-old Birdsnest man murdered his mother and girlfriend in separate premeditated incidents at different locations on July 13 were recently filed in Northampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, where an Oct. 22 preliminary hearing is scheduled.

According to these court records, Trevor Claude Henriques Jr. admitted his guilt to a witness whose name has not been disclosed.

He is accused of “the premeditated murder of his 70-year-old mother Kathy Katrina Henriques, “in the first degree,” and the murder of his girlfriend, 38-year-old Rebecca Knox, “as part of the same act or transaction.” The two women lived about two miles apart in the Nassawadox area. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds. Knox was found on the threshold of her home, which others also occupied. The scene of his mother’s death showed signs of a struggle.

The documents did not mention a motive.

A magistrate wrote on a Checklist for Bail Determinations form that Henriques was “polite and cooperative” on July 30, about 17 days after the shootings. But there were “safety concerns.” He told the magistrate that he has previously always shown up for court appearances.

He “knows these are heavy charges. His family, who would vouch for him, are willing to give him a safe place,” he said. “One resides in Virginia and is very supportive.”

Henriques was apprehended on the same day the shootings occurred. He was wearing a bullet-proof vest when police shot him in the leg in order to arrest him as he allegedly continued to wield the weapons.

Several people, who say they know Henriques and the victims, have posted on Facebook stating that Henriques has unresolved mental health issues.

The bail paperwork also noted he has lived in Northampton County since 2022 and that his father and an aunt live on the Shore. It also stated that he graduated from high school and attended some college and trade school. He was working in a warehouse when the incidents occurred.

Soon after the incidents, the accused was charged in Northampton General District Court with attempted premeditated murder of Deputy A. Gaskins and attempted premeditated murder of Deputy J. Smith, both of whom responded to Knox’s home on Randall Circle and allegedly became his targets. One officer was hit with gunfire that struck his bulletproof vest and did not physically injure him. Henriques allegedly fled the scene in a white SUV. After that, the officers found Knox, who was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Henriques was also charged with attempted second-degree murder of 45-year-old Edward Rowley, attempted second-degree murder of 34-year-old Caitlyn Rowley, and being a violent felon in possession of a weapon. The Rowleys lived about nine miles from Knox.

“My husband was shot 6-8 times,” Caitlyn Rowley told a reporter. “The event lasted from 5:02 a.m. to 6 a.m. … Our three children were also there, and nearly everything we own is destroyed.”

Their neighbor, Bernard Williams, was shot while retrieving the family dog from his yard. At last report, he was seriously injured and has a long road to recovery. Henriques was also charged with attempted murder for that incident.

In Georgia, where he previously lived, Henriques was convicted of reckless conduct and carrying a weapon. In Northampton, he was convicted of breaking into two homes in 2001 and stealing numerous pieces of electronic equipment including a computer and a stereo system. In Virginia Beach in 2010, he was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon.