AccoMap changes to take effect

After more than a decade of service, the current version of AccoMap is being phased out, with a new and improved platform set to launch this week.

The updated AccoMap system is scheduled for a soft launch today, giving users their first chance to explore the new interface. The transition comes after 12 years of use with changes in technology and pricing structures from the platform’s provider.

One of the biggest changes: there will no longer be paid subscriptions or individual staff logins. Instead, the system will move to a simplified model with a public site and a staff site. All of the data and advanced search features that were once behind a paywall will now be available to the public free of charge.

County officials say the transition has been carefully planned. Since March 30, users visiting the current site have seen notices alerting them to the upcoming changes. After the soft launch, the switch will continue at the end of the month.

On April 30, anyone visiting the current AccoMap web address will automatically be redirected to the new platform, though users will still have the option to return to the old version for a limited time.

The transition will be fully complete by May 15, when the current site will be permanently retired.

County staff and subscribers have already been notified by email, and demonstrations have been held to help users get familiar with the new system.

The upgrade comes at no additional cost to the county under its existing contract and is expected to prevent higher expenses in the future, while allowing for continued improvements in partnership with Civic Vanguard.