The 2020 Census results are officially out and Accomack County’s population increased slightly, while Northampton County continued to decline.

Accomack’s population grew by 249 people in the 10 years since the last Census according to the newly released data, a .8% increase.

The area’s that experienced the most growth were Painter(18.8%) , Chincoteague(13.7%) and Wachapreague(10.8%).

The areas which saw the largest decline were Tangier Island(39.8%), Saxis(28.6%) and Keller(19.1%)

Northampton reported another decline in population, falling from 12,389 in 2010 to 12,282, continuing an almost 100 year trend. After peaking in 1930 at 18,565 residents, the County has declined in all Census reports but two, 1980 and 2000.

Cape Charles predictably lead the increase in Northamton’s town populations with its population increasing by 17% in the last 10 years, followed by Nassawadox(7%) and Exmore(1%). Eastville and Cheriton both reported minor declines in population.

Now that the 2020 Census figures have been released, the newly created Virginia Redistricting Commission will begin its work to redraw Virginia’s electoral lines. The Commission is considered ‘bipartisan’, in that it consists of eight Democratic appointees and eight Republican appointees.

Democrats were able to take complete control of the state following a Supreme Court ruling which lead to a California law professor to redrawing the Commonwealth’s lines. The new agreement will keep any redistricting disagreements within the State Supreme Court.

No timeline has been announced about possible changes to precincts.

