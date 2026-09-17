Accomack updates Emergency Operations Plan

Accomack County has updated its game plan for dealing with emergencies.

The Board of Supervisors approved a revised Emergency Operations Plan during its regular meeting Wednesday.

The plan is basically the county’s playbook for dealing with hurricanes, severe weather, natural disasters and other emergencies that could affect the Eastern Shore.

The idea is to make sure county officials and departments know who is responsible for what and can work together quickly when an emergency happens.

The updated plan replaces the previous version and will remain in effect for the next four years, unless the Board of Supervisors decides it needs to be reviewed sooner.

The county’s Emergency Management Director and Emergency Management Coordinator are responsible for keeping the plan current.

And if an emergency requires a coordinated countywide response, the Emergency Management Coordinator can activate the county’s Emergency Operations Center. That puts the emergency plan into action.

The plan also requires every county department to designate a person to take the lead during an emergency, along with an alternate.

Departments must also maintain their own emergency procedures, keep employee contact information up to date, and make sure essential government services can continue during a disaster.

The Emergency Management Coordinator is responsible for coordinating the county’s preparation, response and recovery efforts.

The updated plan also complies with Virginia law and follows national emergency management standards.

County officials say the goal is to have everyone on the same page when an emergency strikes, helping protect residents, visitors, property and critical services.

The revised Emergency Operations Plan was updated in August and will remain in effect until it is changed or rescinded.