Warner edges Mizusawa in Accomack; voters split on constitutional amendments

Democrat Mark R. Warner held a narrow lead over Republican Bert Mizusawa among Accomack County voters, while residents supported one proposed constitutional amendment and opposed two others, according to unofficial November 3 election results.

With all 16 precincts reporting election-night totals, Warner received 6,941 votes, or 50.38%, to Mizusawa’s 6,824 votes, or 49.53%. Warner’s countywide margin was 117 votes. Another 12 votes were cast for write-in candidates.

Those figures reflect Accomack County voting only and do not establish the statewide Senate outcome.

The county reported 14,224 ballots cast among 26,344 registered voters, with turnout listed at 54%. Results were last updated at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday. Provisional and post-election ballots had not been reported, and all totals remain unofficial.

Contested local races

In Belle Haven’s contested mayoral race, David A. McCaleb received 127 votes to Lawrence Burr Willcox II’s 28 in the Accomack County returns. Three write-in votes were recorded.

Belle Haven spans Accomack and Northampton counties, so the Accomack totals alone do not establish the townwide outcome.

Seven named candidates competed for six Town Council seats in Saxis. Denise E. Chance led with 81 votes, followed by Beverly L. Hart and Aubrey Lee Miles Jr., each with 78; Bradley J. Taylor with 76; Darrell D. Marshall with 71; and Raymond Paul Paoletti with 55.

K. N. “Katie Morrison” Stitely received 40 votes, placing seventh among the named candidates. There were seven write-in selections.

Several other town offices awaited identification of write-in candidates. The election-night report listed combined write-in totals rather than individual names, leaving those outcomes unresolved.

Constitutional amendments

Accomack voters supported the reproductive-rights amendment but opposed the marriage-equality and voting-rights proposals.

Question 1 received 7,271 yes votes, or 52.37%, and 6,613 no votes, or 47.63%. The proposal would establish constitutional protections for reproductive health decisions, including birth control, abortion, miscarriage management and fertility care, while allowing certain third-trimester abortion restrictions.

Question 2 received 7,261 no votes, or 52.26%, and 6,633 yes votes, or 47.74%. The proposal would remove Virginia’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage, affirm that two adults may marry regardless of sex, gender or race, and require equal treatment of legally valid marriages.

Question 3 received 7,316 no votes, or 52.58%, and 6,598 yes votes, or 47.42%. The proposal includes automatically restoring voting rights to people convicted of felonies upon release from incarceration and revising the constitutional restriction concerning mental capacity to vote.

The amendment totals reflect Accomack County’s vote only. Statewide results determine whether the proposals are approved.