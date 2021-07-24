RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia is expected to receive about $530 million over many years from a proposed $26 billion national settlement agreement to litigation over the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Mark Herring made that announcement Wednesday. Herring and other attorneys general outlined key details of the proposed agreement between states and municipalities, and the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

The deal calls for Johnson & Johnson to pay up to $5 billion, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health to each contribute $6.4 billion, and McKesson to pay $7.9 billion.

At the Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday, it was announced that Accomack County is slated receive .348% of 15% of the whole after attorneys fees. The actual amount has not yet been calculated. The county will receive additional money from the Opioid Abatement Fund.

