Accomack County Teachers will get another raise this year. More than expected funding from the state will make an additional one percent which added to the 4 per cent raise already included in the local budget will result in a 5% raise in the 2020-21 school year. Superintendent Chris Holland presented the School Board Budget to the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night. Holland said that Accomack County teachers have had raises totaling 14% over the last three years. Holland said that his top priority is to keep and attract quality teachers to work in the school system.

Holland thanked the Board of Supervisors for their support. He said that the progress made over the last few years is a direct result of the support he has received from both the School Board and the Board of Supervisors.

Director of Finance, Beth Onley said that both the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate budgets include more money for education that what was proposed by Governor Northam. Onley also said the school budget includes more money for health insurance. She said that a raise that’s eaten up by higher health insurance premiums doesn’t improve morale.

Holland thanked the Supervisors for their support. Holland expressed disappointment that COLA funding has been tabled for this year, but he promised to go back next year.

Chairwoman Renita Major said that the increased salaries are a proof that the county is willing to “take care of our own.” Regarding the COLA request, Major said that the county has to demonstrate the willingness to be a partner in keeping and attracting teachers.

