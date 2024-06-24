Accomack supports ESCC Fastforward Welding Program

By Linda Cicoira

Accomack Supervisors voted Thursday to support the Eastern Shore Community College’s state application for a “FastForward” welding class that would take skilled labor straight to the workforce.

County Administrator Mike Mason said the course will significantly benefit students and employers. Many workers are hired with insufficient or no previous training causing the employer to absorb overhead costs and inefficiency, which impedes their ability to meet market demands.

While ESCC has a robust existing academic welding program, including a shorter-term credentialing class will expand the opportunities to “learn and earn,” Mason continued. “The demand for skilled welders is strong in Eastern Virginia, as evidenced by the significant number of major infrastructure projects underway (bridge tunnel expansions and off-shore wind), growth in the regional maritime sector, increased activities supporting NASA Wallops, and continuing needs of local governmental agencies and existing employers in the manufacturing and agricultural sectors.”