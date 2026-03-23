Accomack Supervisors wrestle with battery storage regulations

At their meeting on March 18, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved stricter regulations for battery energy storage facilities, aiming to increase oversight in the event more projects move forward locally. The decision came without public comment during the hearing, even as one facility is already under construction in Tasley and another is planned for Wattsville. These facilities are designed to store electricity when supply is high and costs are low, then release it back into the power grid during periods of peak demand.

Under the new rules, developers must meet several requirements, including maintaining a 200-foot setback from nearby properties, conducting noise studies, and preparing detailed emergency response plans. They must also enter into decommissioning agreements to ensure that, if operations cease, all equipment is removed and the site is restored, backed by financial assurances.

Despite approving the measures, several supervisors expressed concern that the regulations may not be strict enough.Supervisor Jeff Parks raised concerns about the potential for fires at the facilities noting that such incidents could require massive amounts of water to contain and that local firefighters share those worries. EMS director C Ray Pruitt said that for the Tasley project, a training session was conducted at the Tasley fire house by state Hazmat officials to provide information on how to extinguish a battery storage facility fire.

Supervisor Robert Crockett said the rules at least provide some level of local control. Supervisor Hart added that battery storage is an issue being faced across the state and emphasized the need for careful consideration moving forward. Hart made a motion that the county staff contact the state fire service and the Virginia Association of Counties to see what other jurisdictions facing similar issues are doing. The county attorney said the board may revisit the regulations in the future as more information becomes available and additional facilities are proposed.

Accomack Zoning Administrator Lea Pambid told the Board that he has received two initial inquiries regarding the possibility of locating additional battery storage facilities in the county. Pambid also said that he expects the Wattsville project to begin construction at any time. Future applicants wishing to obtain a variance can request one through the Planning Commission. If denied the next step would be through the Board of Zoning Appeals and ultimately the Board of Supervisors.