Accomack Supervisors withdraw resolution to rename launch site at Wallops

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors has rescinded a resolution asking the federal government to name a launch facility on Wallops Island after longtime NASA official and Eastern Shore native Thomas A. Young of Onancock.

The original resolution was approved by the Board in July and was introduced by Supervisor Crockett. During Wednesday’s meeting, Crockett acknowledged he should have looked into the matter more thoroughly before asking the Board to approve the resolution.

Crockett then proposed changing the request, instead asking NASA to consider naming a building or another future facility after Young, rather than the launch facility. That motion was defeated on a five-to-four vote.

Supervisor Vanessa Johnson said she received numerous phone calls and emails opposing the original resolution. She then made a motion to rescind the July 15 action, saying the public should have an opportunity to weigh in before the Board recommends naming a federal government facility.

That motion also passed by a five-to-four vote, effectively ending the county’s request to have the Wallops Island launch facility named for Young.