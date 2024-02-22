Accomack Supervisors Vote to Apply for Opioid Abatement Grant

February 22, 2024
 |
Accomack County Administration Building

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to authorize a Regional Virginia Opioid Abatement  Authority Grant Application and authorize the County Administrator to execute all documents necessary for its submission. If approved, the grant will extend the one year pilot project in which the Eastern Shore Community Services Board focused on the abatement of opioid abuse in Accomack County.  The project was part of settlement funds received from pharmaceutical firms which distributed opioids along with funding from the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority.  The pilot program is scheduled to end on June 30, 2024 and will end at that time if grant money to continue is not received. The program is part of a regional effort by both Accomack and Northampton

