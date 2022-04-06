The Accomack County Board of Supervisors will hold another budget work session tonight at 6 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School. The Board conducted a public hearing on the budget Monday night and heard from four individuals who were questioning real estate reassessments. The Board decided to conduct the special session and plan to question Tax Accessor Brent Hurdle. Also the Board may elect to discuss the temporary reduction of personal property tax rates on passenger cars, trucks and motorcycles. However no vote will be taken following this work session. The meeting will be open to the public and the audio will be available at the Board of Supervisors web site. The Board can approve the budget seven days after the public hearing is conducted. Therefore they have also scheduled a meeting on Monday April 11 at 5 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School to vote on the budget.
