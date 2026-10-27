Accomack Supervisors report on jail conditions following tours

The condition of the Accomack County Jail was discussed during Wednesday night’s meeting of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors, with a local resident calling for improvements and three supervisors reporting on their recent tours of the facility.

Nicole Shrieves of Melfa, who has raised concerns about conditions at the jail for several months, cited county budget documents dating back to 2017 that identified excessive heat and recurring plumbing, electrical and heating problems.

“At some point, knowing about these serious problems for years and failing to correct them stops looking like oversight and starts looking like indifference,” Shrieves said.

She also cited a 2024 state report showing the jail averaged 99 inmates daily despite a rated capacity of 46. Shrieves questioned how state funding and revenue from inmate commissary purchases and telephone calls were being spent.

“I’m not asking this board to fix every problem at the jail. I’m asking you to fix the part that you can control. Follow the money and use it to make this building safe, humane and sanitary,” she said.

Supervisor Calvin Washington said he toured inmate housing areas, reviewed temperature records and spoke directly with inmates.

“None of the inmates complained to me about the conditions, but they did complain about the food,” Washington said.

He acknowledged that temperatures had exceeded established levels on some days but said records showed jail employees were following their procedures. Washington also observed cleaning underway and fans operating in housing areas.

Washington said he intends to return, including making visits without advance notice.

“When I know that somebody’s coming, I’m doing things,” he said, explaining that future visits would help him determine whether conditions remain consistent.

Vice Chair Vanessa Johnson presented a detailed report following her September 24 inspection, when 90 inmates were housed at the county jail and another 11 were being held at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail.

“Overall, the facility appeared clean and reasonably maintained based on the areas I inspected,” Johnson reported.

She described renovations to housing areas, including replacement flooring, shower stalls, doors and window panels. Johnson said she found no mold, significant sanitation problems or conditions requiring emergency repairs.

However, she acknowledged continuing plumbing problems and said temperature records had not previously been maintained routinely. One of the issues with plumbing included inmates flushing uniforms down the toilets.

Johnson also urged supervisors to consider the financial hardships facing county residents, including seniors struggling to afford food, medications and utilities.

“This is not about choosing one group or the other. It’s about recognizing the responsibility to all the people we serve,” Johnson said.

Former Sheriff and current Supervisor Robert Crockett also toured the facility with Supervisor Billy Tarr.

“The first thing that impressed me was they were happy we were there,” Crockett said of jail personnel. “They were delighted that we came there and toured the jail.”

Crockett described the jail as well maintained and responded to questions about commissary and telephone revenue.

“By state law, that has to go back to inmate services,” Crockett said. “They can’t spend that for anything other than inmate services.”

He also noted that the facility undergoes two inspections annually, one announced and one unannounced.

While supervisors generally reported favorable conditions during their visits, Shrieves maintained that longstanding infrastructure problems deserve further attention.

“A tour is only the beginning,” she told the board. “The true measure of leadership is what happens after the tour.”

No formal action was taken on the jail during Wednesday’s meeting. The full conversation from Wednesday’s meeting will air Tuesday morning on Coffee with Kelley.