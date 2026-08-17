Accomack Supervisors Move Aug. 19 Meeting to Metompkin Elementary School

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors has changed the location of its regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The meeting will be held in the cafetorium at Metompkin Elementary School, located at 24501 Parksley Road in Parksley. It will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Citizens may review meeting documents through the county’s electronic Board agenda. Live audio will be available on the county’s meeting audio webpage.

Anyone wishing to submit comments, ask questions or request special assistance for a person with a disability may contact the County Administrator’s Office at 757-787-5700 or 757-824-5444, or email administration@accomack.gov.