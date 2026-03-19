Accomack Supervisors honor Tasley Vol. Fire Company, EMS Director C. Ray Pruitt and Stewart Hall of Public Works

Accomack County’s local leaders and first responders are being recognized for their dedication, service, and community impact.

At this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, officials adopted three commendations highlighting both long-standing service and everyday acts of leadership.

The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Founded in 1926, the department has operated as a volunteer organization for a full century.

Meanwhile, statewide recognition is also shining a spotlight on Accomack County.

Governor Abigail Spanberger has announced the recipients of the 2025 Governor’s Fire Service Awards, presented during the annual Virginia Fire and Rescue Conference in Virginia Beach. Among those honored was Accomack County Director of Public Safety, Charles Ray Pruitt.

Pruitt was recognized for his leadership across Virginia’s Eastern Shore, where he helps coordinate communication among 20 different emergency response agencies. His work ensures timely and effective responses, even in a region geographically separated from the rest of the state by the Chesapeake Bay. In addition, Pruitt serves as an instructor for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, helping train firefighters across the Commonwealth.

Governor Spanberger praised award recipients for their dedication, bravery, and commitment to public safety.

Back at the local level, the county also recognized Deputy Administrator Stewart Hall for his commitment—both on and off the job.

While Hall oversees key responsibilities including litter control, officials say his dedication goes beyond his role. He’s known to spend his own lunch hours voluntarily picking up roadside litter near the Public Works office.

County leaders say his efforts demonstrate that leadership is not just about decision-making, but about setting an example through action.