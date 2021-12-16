By Linda Cicoira

Accomack supervisors unanimously commemorated the late William Lee “Bill” Allen Sr., a former director of the Accomack County Parks and Recreation Department, Wednesday night, by listing his contributions to the community in a resolution.

The motion was made by Supervisor Robert Crockett and seconded by Supervisor Donald Hart. Crockett said Allen was his long-time friend. “I miss Bill. We go way back,” he said.

Allen, of Onley, passed away in late October. He worked for the county from 1977 to his retirement in 2010. In addition to his dedication to his job, he was instrumental in the development of the Mary Nottingham Smith Cultural Enrichment Center, in Accomac.

Allen

“He was best known for his pledge to use whatever he learned to open one new idea to one child, each week of his life,” Crockett read from the resolution. “Many local children benefitted from his love and encouragement. He wished for the citizens to educate one another, about one another, and about our community,” he continued.

Allen’s son was there for the presentation and to thank the board. He quoted writer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou in saying, “I learned people will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.” Allen said he hoped that is how people will remember his father.

The supervisors also voted in favor of having Chairman Ron Wolff send a letter of thanks to David Lumgair for the 11 years he served on the county’s Planning Commission, and “in particular the eight years” he was chairman.

Lumgair, who lives in Craddockville, resigned last month.

“The knowledge, skills and leadership that you … brought to the table have been invaluable and your steady voice and leadership has served as a beacon allowing the county to successfully navigate a variety of complex issues impacting the quality of life of every citizen,” a draft of the letter stated.

“During your tenure, … you have diligently helped staff, applicants, and citizens. You have protected the future social, economic and physical development of Accomack County. You have balanced the need for community facilities and services with our desires for a healthy, safe, orderly, and harmonious environment. Finally, you have ensured that all proposed planning projects would maintain the essential natural and cultural qualities that both natives and new arrivals cherish and to the vision for Accomack County’s future.”

