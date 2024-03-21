Accomack Supervisors Discuss Drainage and Trash Problems

While the total rainfall for the month of March is approximately 6.5 inches so far, many Accomack Supervisors have received calls complaining about drainage and litter which becomes more apparent after heavy rains.

The issue is not new to the County. Several areas experience standing water due to poor drainage. During public comments, Glen Smith of Onancock told the board that many ditches need maintenance and that equipment which is supposed to be used hasn’t been operated for over a year.

Supervisor Parks said the Board needs to create a committee to study the problems to try to find some kind of solution.

Chairman Crockett told the Board that the FY23/24 budget included funding for four full time employees with benefits to work on the drainage and trash project. To date there have been no applicants for the positions. Crockett said that other county agencies are in the same boat. The Sheriff’s Department, DPS and many others are short staffed and are looking for qualified applicants.