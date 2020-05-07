The Accomack County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday for a work session to take on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They heard a representative from the Eastern Shore Health District who told the Board that the testing that is scheduled this Friday and Saturday will give the Health Department a better handle on the penetration of the virus in the community.

Emergency Services Director C. Ray Pruitt told the Board that EMS transports to Riverside went down over last year in the month of April. Pruitt said that patients who would normally hve been transported to the hospital were reluctant to go because of fear of the corona virus and the message that was sent out requesting patients not to come to the Emergency Room. Pruitt also said that Riverside is distributing some coronavirus patients to other Riverside facilities in order to maintain space in case more space for patients is needed here.

Pruitt said that he is trying to keep 8 EMS units and the two Sprint units in service at all times. He also said that EMS