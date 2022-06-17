The Accomack County Board of Supervisors conducted two public hearings regarding an application for a zoning change and special use permit by Scout Energy/Jupiter Power to rezone approximately 11 acres in Wattsville from AG/Business to Industrial. Scout Energy/Jupiter Power wants to build an 80 megawatt battery storage facility that will use a bank of lithium ion batteries to store electricity that will be available to the grid when needed, The principle is similar to the business plan for the peaker plant in New Church and the Amazon solar farm in Northern Accomack County.

The proposal has been vetted by the Accomack County Planning Commission which conducted two public hearings on the matter and after several months of negotiations with the applicant and receiving public comment has recommended that the Board of Supervisors conduct their public hearing Wednesday night and then postpone a vote until the July Board meeting.

Nat Drucker, representing Scout Energy/Jupiter Power stated that the project is one of 9 projects the company is building with 60 being considered. In Drucker’s 10 minute presentation to the Board he said that the site is ideal because of it’s proximity to the Wattsville sub station at which the electricity will have access to the grid. Drucker said that during times of peak power usage, facilities like the one proposed provide a valuable addition to the ability of the power grid to supply electricity to the consumers.

Drucker also said that PJM, the power provider for the Eastern Shore needs the extra power at times when there is a power interruption from the areas North of the Eastern Shore. He said that the problem is that due to the fact that we are a peninsula, should power be interrupted from the North, it isn’t possible to reroute the power from the South as is done in most other locations. Drucker also said that facilities like the battery storage project, the peaker plant and the solar farm all would contribute to preventing rolling blackouts like the ones that occurred in Texas in the winter of 2020 from happening in our area.

Drucker told the Board that the facility will not require water usage, will be surrounded by a 16 ft wall that will mitigate any noise generated by the air conditioning units and that that any noise from the facility will be minim

Drucker said that the company has met with several local Volunteer Fire companies and has reviewed with them techniques used in the unlikely event there is a fire at the facility. Drucker said that because the batteries will be housed in separate containers and it is extremely unlikely that there would be a major fire.

Drucker also said that in addition to the public hearings conducted by the Planning Commission that the applicant has reached out to all of the adjacent property owners by visiting their homes, and being available by telephone to answer any questions any property owner might have.

Drucker said that the Impact Study done on the project shows those impacts will be minimal. There is also a de-comissioning plan in place that will be bind Scout Energy/Jupiter Power or any subsequent owner to the terms of that plan. That plan would include the disposal of the batteries.

Drucker also says that the project is expected to begin construction next spring and be completed by the end of 2023.

One speaker objected to the plan citing a petition that he said contained 600 signatures by nearby residents opposing the rezoning.

Still, some Supervisors questioned the safety of the project. Supervisor Donald Hart asked why it is recommended that cars with lithium ion batteries not be housed in residential garages. Hart said that at a recent convention, it was recommended that governments be cautious concerning lithium ion battery storage facilities.

Supervisor Crockett asked how would batteries that had failed would be disposed. Drucker replied that dead batteries are recycled by companies that can refurbish them. Crockett then asked if the company would agree to language in the ordinance that would prohibit local disposal and that was affirmed.

Drucker said the project through a combination of profit sharing and real estate taxes should bring the County $5.2 million in revenue over the 25 year estimated life of the project.

The Board then agreed to acquire more information and revisit the application at the regularly scheduled July meeting.

