Accomack Supervisors concerned about Coast Guard understaffing at Wachapreague

By Linda Cicoira

Accomack supervisors agreed to get in touch with congressional leaders Wednesday to voice their dismay at the reduced Coast Guard presence in the Wachapreague area.

“It concerns me greatly, ” Supervisor Donald Hart said. “The Coast Guard has attempted to close this (station) down several times … I see this as another attempt. This Coast Guard station is very important … It scares the heck out of me” that staffing is down, he continued.

Hart said the station surveys 80 miles between Cape Charles and Chincoteague and “is vital to working waterman, charter boats, recreational boats … and everyone.”

County Administrator Mike Mason said the reason for the reduction is “they don’t have enough people” to be at full staff.

Chairman Robert Crockett said he recently read that the dilemma is happening all over the district headquartered in Portsmouth.

Mason said in his conversations with Coast Guard officers he was told the Wachapreague station’s temporary reduced readiness status will continue until at least April, when it will be reevaluated.