Accomack Supervisors approve lease-purchase agreement for new office space for Sheriff’s Dept

September 17, 2026
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The Accomack County Board of Supervisors is being asked to approve a lease-purchase agreement for property in Accomac that would provide additional office space for the Sheriff’s Department.

The property at 22639 Center Parkway contains about 2,262 square feet of office space on just over one acre.

County staff, at the Sheriff’s request, inspected the building with a licensed general contractor and report that it is in good condition, with only some minor repairs needed.

The property is assessed at $362,100. The owner has agreed to sell it to the county for $355,000, with credits for needed repairs bringing the final purchase price to approximately $341,330.

Preston Ford in Keller

County staff is also recommending additional improvements to enhance security, functionality and information-technology infrastructure.

The county says the approved Fiscal Year 2027 budget contains enough money to cover the initial repairs and lease payments through the remainder of the current fiscal year.

During the Fiscal Year 2028 budget process, staff will recommend additional funding to complete the purchase and remaining improvements.

The proposed agreement would authorize the County Administrator to proceed with the lease purchase, subject to final approval by the administrator and County Attorney.

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