The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved an. agreement with the Cincinatti Insurance Company for a plan to complete the new library in Parksley.

The agreement was discussed in closed session and unanimously approved upon return to open session at Wednesday’s meeting.

Construction stopped following the Board’s vote to dismiss RH Contractors at the October meeting.

The details of the agreement are expected to be released sometime today. We will update this story when we receive them.