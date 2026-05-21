Accomack Supervisors approve 2% bonus for County employees

Accomack County employees will soon see a bonus payment this summer under a newly proposed resolution tied to the County’s adopted budget and the Commonwealth of Virginia’s fiscal year twenty-twenty-six Caboose Bill.

The resolution outlines eligibility rules for a two-percent bonus for both County employees and state-supported local positions. Officials say the guidelines mirror rules established by the Virginia Compensation Board.

Under the proposal, all regularly scheduled County and state-supported local employees who are actively employed as of June first, twenty-twenty-six, will qualify for the bonus.

For full-time employees, the bonus would be based on the employee’s salary in effect on June first. Part-time employees would also be eligible, with bonuses prorated according to the number of hours worked between December first, twenty-twenty-five and April thirtieth, twenty-twenty-six. The resolution guarantees a minimum bonus payment of one hundred fifty dollars for qualifying part-time staff.

The payments will be issued on June 15th.

County officials also noted that the resolution does not apply to the County Administrator or County Attorney. Any salary adjustments or bonuses for those positions must be considered separately by the governing body.

The proposed measure is part of broader efforts to implement compensation changes included in the County’s recently adopted budget and state funding package.