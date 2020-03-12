Lee Magisterial District Supervisors Jackie Phillips (ED7) and Robert Crockett (ED6) and School Board Members Janet Turner (ED7) and Paul Bull (ED6) will hold a Town Hall meeting on Monday, March 23 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held at the old Onancock High School and will give an overview of Accomack County’s advertised FY20-21 proposed budget and the School Board’s proposed budget.

Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason, Accomack County School Superintendent Chris Holland and School Division Finance Director Beth Onley will be in attendance.

.