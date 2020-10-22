The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to partner with the Department of Social Services to distribute $100,000 of CARES Act for proceeds to help support a utility assistance program for citizens behind on their utility bills due to issues involving COVID-19. These funds will apply to all utilities including electricity, gas and oil.

To be eligible, an individual must be a resident of Accomack County, have a combined household income limit of $84,600 and provide documentation of COVID related issue including lay offs or hours cut, a required quarantine by a doctor or hospitalized with COVID. The individual must be behind at least one month on electric, gas or oil utility payments.

Applicants will be accepted November 2 through November 30 at 5 p.m. Before funds will be released, the customer must make payment arrangements with the utility for the remainder of the bill.

There will be a maximum payment of $300 authorized for each eligible household and the Dept. of Social Services will pledge and make the payments directly to the appropriate utility company. The payments will be recorded in the County’s Financial System.

Assistance will come on a first come and first served basis until funds are exhausted. The Department of Social Services will maintain all records in compliance with the Virginia Public Records policy.

