Accomack Supervisors abandon plan to shut down translator TV service

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors is reversing course on a proposal that would have eliminated the county’s translator TV service.

At Monday night’s budget public hearing, a statement from the Board announced the service will not only remain in operation, but efforts will be made to strengthen it. Officials say staff will now look for new funding sources and ways to improve the system, which will continue to be offered free of charge.

The translator service, which began in 1977, provides countywide access to television signals from Hampton Roads stations including WTKR, WAVY, WVEC, and WHRO.

County Administrator Mike Mason says the response from residents played a major role in the decision. According to Mason, the county received 110 phone calls and 274 petition signatures, most expressing concern about losing the service and the potential cost of replacing it. He added that all public comments are available on the county’s website.

Board Chair Renita Major says she reviewed the petitions and found support for continuing the service across multiple election districts.

Former Supervisor Ron Wolf also weighed in, congratulating the Board. He noted that when a similar idea was raised during his time in office, it faced strong public opposition.

Local business owner Barney Russell of Bullfeathers says interest in the service may actually be growing. He reports receiving dozens of calls from residents looking to drop cable or satellite in favor of streaming—while still relying on translator TV to access local channels.

Russell says as streaming continues to rise in popularity, demand for the translator service is likely to increase.