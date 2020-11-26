Accomack County Sheriff Todd Wessells announced that the 6th Annual Stuff the Car Event scheduled for Friday, November 27, 2020 at Walmart in Onley has been canceled amid health and safety concerns.

“The latest executive orders from Governor Ralph Northam limit the public and private gatherings to 25 individuals,” said Sheriff Godwin. “I do not want to risk the safety and well-being of our staff or the general public.”

In lieu of the annual stuff the car event, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department will hold an ongoing Toy Drive this holiday season. Anyone wishing to contribute may drop off donations to the Sheriff’s Office at 23323 Wise Court in Accomac.

“Our hope is to still bring some relief to families in need of assistance,” added Wessells.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

