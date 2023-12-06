Accomack Sheriff’s Office seeking suspects in deadly Monday afternoon shooting

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 4, 2023 at approximately 3:44 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Emergency Operations Center of gunshot victims located in the 31000 Block of Keller Pond Road in Painter, Virginia. Upon deputies arrival on scene, they observed a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The female, Aaliyah Antonatte Shakuria Collick, 24, currently of Painter, Virginia was pronounced deceased on scene. The decedent was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.