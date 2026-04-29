Accomack Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect near Accomac

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in the area of Sawmill Park near Accomac.

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, the individual is a person of interest in connection with a recent crime. When deputies arrived at his residence to speak with him, he fled on foot into a wooded area.

Wessells said the Sheriff’s Office has deployed deputies, K-9 units, and drones as part of the search effort.

The Accomack County School Board Office announced that, due to the ongoing search, its offices have been temporarily closed to visitors as a precaution.