Accomack Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect near Accomac

April 29, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in the area of Sawmill Park near Accomac.

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, the individual is a person of interest in connection with a recent crime. When deputies arrived at his residence to speak with him, he fled on foot into a wooded area.

Wessells said the Sheriff’s Office has deployed deputies, K-9 units, and drones as part of the search effort.

The Accomack County School Board Office announced that, due to the ongoing search, its offices have been temporarily closed to visitors as a precaution.

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April 29, 2026, 3:20 pm
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