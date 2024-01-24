Accomack Sheriff’s Office investigating weekend shootings in northern Accomack County

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, between January 19, 2024 and January 23, 2024, there were multiple shootings into occupied dwellings. The shootings were believed to be from a vehicle.

On January 19, 2024 at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an occupied residence had been shot at in the 32000 Block of Hilltop Drive in the Wattsville area. Upon deputies’ arrival it was discovered that an occupied dwelling had received multiple bullet holes.

On January 20, 2024 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a resident observed bullet holes in their home located in the 7300 Block of Hillcrest Drive in the Wattsville area. Upon deputies’ arrival they observed the residence to have multiple bullet holes. Deputies determined the dwelling was occupied at the time of the shooting and was believed to have been shot at during the incident which occurred the previous night.

On January 23, 2024 at approximately 1:11 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired on Welbourne Lane in the New Church area. Upon deputies’ arrival they found a home in the 4300 Block of Welbourne Lane with bullet holes. Deputies determined the dwelling was occupied at the time of the shooting. On the same night at 2:44 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired in the 20000 Block of Bayside Road in the Onancock area. Upon deputies’ arrival they observed the residence to have multiple bullet holes and that the residence was occupied at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported at any of the above-mentioned shooting locations.

An investigation into these incidents is continuing and anyone with information on these or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org