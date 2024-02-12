Accomack Sheriff’s Office investigating weekend shooting in New Church

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on February 11, 2024 at approximately 4:22 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of shots fired in the 32000 block of Hilltop Drive in New Church.

Upon deputies’ arrival they observed a residence with multiple gunshots. Deputies heard an individual requesting assistance from inside the residence. Deputies made entry into the residence and discovered a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies provided first aid treatment until emergency medical services arrived on scene.

The male was transported to an established landing zone where he was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center by Maryland State Police Trooper 4. The male is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Parksley Volunteer Fire Department, Accomack County Department of Public Safety, Maryland State Police Trooper 4.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.