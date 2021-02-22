According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on February 19, 2021 at approximately 9:18 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stabbing on Metompkin Road in Nelsonia, Virginia. Upon arrival on scene, deputies were advised that a male subject had been stabbed and then he fled the scene. Deputies located the subject at a nearby residence on Quail Circle. Kristopher Payne, 43, of Nelsonia, Virginia sustained a stab wound and was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. He was subsequently transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for further treatment.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787- 1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

