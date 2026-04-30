Two arrested after false active shooter call prompts large police response in Accomack County

Two men are in custody following a false report of an active shooter that led to a large law enforcement response and manhunt in Accomac Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 1:19 p.m. reporting that a shirtless man with tattoos was seen entering a residence carrying an AR-15-style rifle, followed by the sound of several gunshots.

When deputies arrived on scene, a man later identified as 20-year-old Tyler Malik Bynum of Accomac fled from the residence on foot. Deputies were unable to confirm whether he was in possession of a firearm.

A foot pursuit ensued, with K-9 units deployed and a perimeter established as deputies tracked the suspect. Authorities noted that Bynum was known to law enforcement and had active felony warrants related to voter fraud.

At approximately 3:57 p.m., deputies took Bynum into custody. He sustained injuries from a K-9 during the apprehension after continuing to flee and physically resist. He was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Bynum has been charged with three felony counts of voter fraud, along with additional charges of attempted killing or injuring of a police animal and obstruction. He is currently being held at the Accomack County Jail without bond.

Following further investigation, authorities determined the initial report of an active shooter was false. Deputies identified 19-year-old Malik Lee Jones of Tasley as the individual who made the call.

Jones has been charged with one felony count of making a false emergency communication resulting in injury and is also being held without bond at the Accomack County Jail.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information related to this incident or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666, or submit a tip through the agency’s website.