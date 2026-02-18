Accomack Sheriff’s Department Releases Scam of the Week

By Linda Cicoira

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office posted an alert on its Facebook page about fraudulent emails regarding permit applications and fees.

Scammers are sending emails that appear to come from county staff, claiming payment is required before a permit case can move forward. These emails may look official and may even use county logos or employee names. The sheriff’s office stated, “These messages are NOT legitimate.”

The Accomack County Community and Economic Development division only accepts payments in person, by mail, or through the official Energov portal. Law enforcement and county departments will never ask you to wire money or send gift cards as payment. Official county emails will only come from an address ending in co.accomack.va.us.

The alert suggested that if anyone is “unsure about an email claiming to be from the county, contact the staff member you worked with directly or call the department to verify.”

Red flags include requests for wire transfers, requests for gift cards, urgent language pressuring for immediate payment, and emails that do not have the official ending.

If you received a suspicious email and made a payment, contact the sheriff’s office immediately at 757-787-1131. “Please share this post to help protect others in our community,” the notice stated.