Gary Joseph Fleig

Coy Edward Bailey

Wendy Dawn Taylor

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on December 6, 2021, deputies executed a search warrant on a residence in the 29000 block of Tyler Drive in New Church, Virginia, in relation to an active investigation being conducted by the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations.

The occupants of the residence were arrested by Accomack County Sheriff’s Deputies. Wendy Dawn Taylor, 46, was arrested for failure to obey an order of the court. Gary Joseph Fleig, 45, was arrested for a probation violation. Both individuals are being held at the Accomack County Jail with bond denied.

On December 7, 2021, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Bureau of Investigations notified the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office of warrants that had been obtained for Gary Joseph Fleig, Wendy Dawn Taylor, and Coy Edward Bailey, 54, for the following charges: Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault 1st Degree, Arson 1st Degree, Use of a Firearm in a Violent Crime, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun in Vehicle, Burglary 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, and Theft $100 To Under $1,500.

Coy Edward Bailey was arrested by deputies and is being held at the Accomack County Jail with bond denied.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations and the Virginia State Police.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 and/or accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org, or contact Detective Corporal Rob Price of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations at 410-632-1111 and/or email: rprice@co.worcestermd.us

So far, nothing has been released as to whether these individuals are involved in two other murder cases. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Department is continuing that investigation as well.