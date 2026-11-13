Accomack sheriff warns residents about fake federal arrest warrants

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam using fraudulent federal court documents to threaten arrest and demand money.

The warning follows a document sent to a county resident that falsely claimed to be an arrest warrant issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The document demanded payment of supposed financial obligations through a third-party bonding terminal or another payment platform.

Scammers are using official-looking government seals, court terminology and fabricated case numbers to make the documents appear legitimate, the office said.

Federal courts do not require payment through a third-party bonding service to avoid arrest, according to the warning.

The Sheriff’s Office urged residents not to send money, purchase gift cards, transfer cryptocurrency or provide banking or personal information to anyone threatening them with arrest.

Residents should also avoid using telephone numbers or other contact information printed on suspicious documents. Instead, they should independently find the court’s official contact information and verify the claims.

The office cautioned that demands for immediate payment are a warning sign because scammers use fear and urgency to discourage people from questioning their instructions.

Anyone contacted by someone claiming to represent a federal court, the Department of Justice, the U.S. Marshals Service or local law enforcement should verify the information before taking action.

Residents who believe they have been targeted should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. Reports can also be filed with the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.