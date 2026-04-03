Accomack Sheriff seeking suspect in Thursday evening armed robbery at Parksley Royal Farms

April 3, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Noah Christopher Lamphier

Authorities are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery late Thursday night at a convenience store in Parksley.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 10:56 p.m. on April 2 to a reported shooting inside the Royal Farms located along Lankford Highway.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store while multiple people were inside, removed a firearm from a bag as he approached the counter, and fired a single round at a window. The suspect then demanded money from the cashier before fleeing the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Noah Christopher Lamphier, 28, of New Church. Warrants have been obtained charging him with armed robbery, shooting in an occupied building, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

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Lamphier remains at large and was last seen on foot on the east side of U.S. Route 13 in the Parksley area. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous and advise the public not to approach him.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by Virginia State Police, the Onancock Police Department, and the Onley Police Department.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666, or submit a tip online through the sheriff’s office website.

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

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April 5, 2026, 8:03 pm
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