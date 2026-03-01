Accomack Sheriff requesting help in search for missing teen

March 1, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Le’Neaquia Hall, a missing juvenile last seen in Wachapreague. She was last observed leaving her residence wearing all black clothing, including a black jacket. It is believed she may have been picked up by a friend.

If you have any information regarding Le’Neaquia’s whereabouts, please contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131. Any information, no matter how small, could help ensure her safe return.

Please share this post to help spread the word and bring her home safely.

.

Preston Ford in Keller

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 1, 2026, 7:24 am
Clear sky
SSW
Clear sky
45°F
4 mph
Apparent: 42°F
Pressure: 1017 mb
Humidity: 81%
Winds: 4 mph SSW
Windgusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 0.13
Sunrise: 6:34 am
Sunset: 5:56 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty
Beach Music Show WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber