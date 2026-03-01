Accomack Sheriff requesting help in search for missing teen

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Le’Neaquia Hall, a missing juvenile last seen in Wachapreague. She was last observed leaving her residence wearing all black clothing, including a black jacket. It is believed she may have been picked up by a friend.

If you have any information regarding Le’Neaquia’s whereabouts, please contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131. Any information, no matter how small, could help ensure her safe return.

Please share this post to help spread the word and bring her home safely.

