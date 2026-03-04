Accomack Sheriff investigating weekend shooting at Royal Farms in New Church

March 4, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Accomack County Sheriff's Department

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on March 1, 2026, at approximately 1:23 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Royal Farms in New Church for a report of a large crowd fighting in the parking lot.

While deputies were enroute, the call was elevated to shots fired. Assistance was requested from the Pocomoke City Police Department, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised that the crowd and involved individuals had left the area. Deputies were further informed that a firearm had been discharged inside the business.

An investigation revealed that multiple physical altercations occurred both inside and outside of the Royal Farms. Deputies have identified multiple juveniles and adults involved in the fights. During the incidents, several adults and juveniles were observed possessing and displaying firearms. During one physical altercation inside the store, a firearm was discharged.

No injuries were reported and all involved parties had left prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Deputies are currently reviewing CCTV footage and conducting interviews with witnesses. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips may also be submitted online through the Sheriff’s Office website at https://www.co.accomack.va.us/government/constitutional-officers/sheriff.

