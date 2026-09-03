Accomack Sheriff investigating rash of vehicle breakins

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of thefts from vehicles reported early Wednesday in Parksley, Bloxom and Mappsville.

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, the Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports at approximately 3:13 a.m. Deputies reviewed security camera footage and observed two individuals entering vehicles.

Several items were reported stolen from each vehicle. Authorities did not provide descriptions of the two individuals or specify what was taken.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through the Sheriff’s Office website⁠.