According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on February 1, 2023 at approximately 1:13 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reporting a possible gunshot victim from a drive by shooting in the 23000 block of Oyster House Road in Accomac, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on scene they observed a 45 year old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department and the Accomack Department of Public Safety.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.