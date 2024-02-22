Accomack Sheriff investigating Onancock homicide

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on February 13, 2024 at approximately 8:32 p.m. the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired in the area or 26000 block of Stumpy Lane Onancock, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival, they discovered an unresponsive male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The male, identified as Rashaun Anthony Brown, 26, of Onancock, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onley Police Department, Melfa Volunteer Fire Department, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Investigation into this incident is continuing, anyone with information on these or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.