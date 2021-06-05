According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on June 4, 2021 at approximately 6:12 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental shooting in the 28000 block of Withams Road.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered an unresponsive male subject. The victim, Ontavious Vadelle Mapp, 28, of Daugherty, Virginia was pronounced deceased on the scene. The decedent is being transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.