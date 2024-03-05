Accomack Sheriff investigating another shooting

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on February 28, 2024 at approximately 11:40 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

An officer with the Onley Police Department advised that he located a vehicle with apparent bullet holes in the 24000 block of Coastal Blvd., Tasley, Virginia. Upon further investigation, they found that the vehicle was occupied by a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon deputies arrival, they began to process the crime scene.

The male subject was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 4 to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. He was subsequently transported to the University of Maryland Medical Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onley Police Department, Virginia State Police, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, Accomack County Department of Public Safety, and Maryland State Police Trooper 4.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.