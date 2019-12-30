According to Sheriff Todd E. Godwin at approximately 11:12 P.M. on December 27, 2019, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a subject that was shot at 22255 Daugherty Road in Accomac, Virginia. A subsequent caller reported that a subject had been shot in the area of Church Road in Accomac, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on Daugherty Road they discovered a male subject lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two female subjects were located on Church Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Upon further investigation into the incident it was determined that the male and two females were standing outside together at a residence on Daugherty Road when they were approached by an unknown subject that fired multiple shots striking the victims. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction of travel. The victims were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital by rescue personnel.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Parksley Police Department and the Onancock Police Department.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.