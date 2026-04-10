Accomack Sheriff announces arrests, major drug seizures in ongoing narcotics investigations

Two separate narcotics investigations by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office have resulted in a local arrest and a major cocaine seizure tied to a multi-agency effort, according to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells.

In one case, members of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Impact Unit arrested Terique Denovis McCloud on April 1, 2026, following the issuance of a warrant for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

The charge stems from evidence collected during a January 21 search warrant, where investigators seized a substance later confirmed by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science to be 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy. Authorities said the total weight of the seized drugs was 55.81 grams.

McCloud is currently being held at the Accomack County Jail.

In a separate investigation on March 28, 2026, deputies working with the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Norfolk Field Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling through the county. A K-9 unit alerted to the presence of narcotics, prompting a search of the vehicle.

Investigators discovered a hidden compartment beneath the third-row seating area containing approximately 5.4 kilograms of packaged cocaine.

The driver, identified as John Valentin, 49, of Bronx, New York, was taken into custody at the scene. Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations assumed custody of both Valentin and the seized narcotics, and he was transported to Norfolk for processing in U.S. District Court.

Sheriff Wessells said the cases reflect ongoing efforts to disrupt drug trafficking operations on the Eastern Shore.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasized its continued collaboration with local, state, and federal partners in combating narcotics distribution and related criminal activity.

Anyone with information about these incidents or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666, or submit tips through the department’s website.