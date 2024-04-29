Accomack Sergeant Nicholas Kugler completes Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute’s Certification Program

April 29, 2024
Pictured from left to right include: Chief Deputy C. Shane Childress, Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, Sergeant Nicholas Kugler, Lieutenant Joshua Marsh and Lieutenant D. Wayne Greer.
Sheriff W. Todd Wessells would like to congratulate Sergeant Nicholas Kugler for successfully completing the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute’s Certification Program.
During the spring conference held in Williamsburg, Sergeant Kugler was recognized for his achievement. This program promotes, recognizes and elevates the continued individual professional development of Virginia’s sheriffs and deputies. It also allows sheriffs and deputies to further their education above and beyond the core requirements of their position.