Accomack County saw a surge in COVID-19 test positives over the weekend. On Saturday, Accomack reported 21 test positives and on Monday there were eight test positives for a total of 27. There were no new deaths of hospitalizations in Accomack.

In Northampton, there were five test positives Saturday with an additional test positive report Monday for a total of six. Northampton reported one additional hospitalization and no deaths.

Accomack reports that to date 16,771 individuals have received at least one dose with 15,143 reported to be fully vaccinated, This will be out of an estimated 18+ population of 26,629 as reported by the US Census Bureau. The fully vaccinated percentage of Accomack County’s 18+ population is 57%.

Northampton reports that 7,645 have received one dose with 7,066 reported as being fully vaccinated. Northampton’s 18+ population is estimated by the US Census Bureau as being 9,403. The fully vaccinated percentage of Northampton’s 12+ population is 60%.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at Riverside, Eastern Shore Rural Health, CVS, Walgreens and Wal-Mart and at the Eastern Shore Health District clinics in Accomack and Nassawadox.

Statewide there are 765 residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the peak in January showed over 3,000 hospitalizations at that time.

