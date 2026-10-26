Accomack schools update wellness policy to expand students’ access to water

Accomack County Public Schools has updated its School Wellness Policy Regulation to expand access to drinking water for the division’s 4,625 students.

The revised regulation allows students to carry water bottles and calls for drinking water to be available before, during and after the school day. It also recognizes water as an essential nutrient and encourages teachers, staff and administrators to model healthy hydration habits.

The updates were developed in collaboration with Rev Your Bev, the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth’s hydration campaign, and Y Street, its statewide high school program.

Through the partnership, ACPS will receive free resources, including water bottles and dispensers, to help implement the policy.

“Our partnership will bring various resources to help encourage students and staff to drink water throughout the day as an important part of maintaining the overall health and wellness in our schools,” said Brandyn Burkholder, the division’s coordinator of child nutrition.

Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth Deputy Director Andy Sorrell welcomed the partnership, calling adequate water consumption “a great habit for youth to develop.”

The division joins other Virginia school systems working with the foundation to strengthen wellness policies and promote access to drinking water.